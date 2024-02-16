He was more than a husband - Raphael Dwamena’s wife delivers emotional tribute

Sports News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mavis Acheampong, the wife of the late Raphael Dwamena has eulogized him, describing the late footballer as ‘more than a husband’.



According to Mavis Acheampong, her heart continues to bear scars from the untimely demise of her husband.



She added that the late striker's love for her is irreplaceable as he was her only confidant.



Mavis Acheampong in her tribute read at the funeral ceremony on Friday, February 16, 2024, said, “Rapha, your name still echoes in my heart with warmth and melody. Reflecting on our shared years of bliss, I find solace in precious memories of your laughter, wisdom, and the love that defined us.



“You were more than a husband; you were my confidant, guide, and the source of irreplaceable love. Rapha, my heart bears scars from your untimely departure, but I’m grateful for the time we had,” she said.



Adding, “Until we reunite, your memory is my solace and your love, my eternal guide. Sleep well, my Rapha.”



The Ghanaian striker passed away tragically after suffering a heart seizure on the pitch during Egnatia Rrogozhine’s game against Partizani Tirana on November 11, 2023.



He was enjoying his best season in football since 2017/2018 when he scored 21 goals in 51 games for FC Zurich. Dwamena, before his devastating passing, scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 12 games in the 2023/2024 season.



He joined Egnatia in January 2023 on an initial one-and-a-half-year deal. He scored 12 goals and provided 9 assists in 24 games in his first six months at the club.



Watch video below







JNA/EK