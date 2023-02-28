He was humble and respectful - John Mensah eulogizes Christian Atsu

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars defender John Mensah has paid tribute to late Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu, describing him as ‘respectful and humble’.



John Mensah disclosed that despite not playing with Christian Atsu, he has been told good stories about Christian Atsu.



He contended that the unfortunate incident that happened to Christian Atsu has left him shattered and assured that the ex-footballers will support the family in these trying times.



“Christian Atsu was respectful and humble. I didn’t play with him but I saw him a couple of times. What happened was sad and unfortunate. We send our condolences to the family and we assure them of our support. Every Ghanaian is hurt by the development and we send our regrets to the family,” he said.



John Mensah made the statement when he joined the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) to visit the family of Christian Atsu on Thursday, February 23, 2023.



The team led by its president Sammy Kuffour donated boxes of bottled water to the family.



Ghanaians were thrown into a state of mourning on Saturday, February 18 after confirmation came that a body retrieved at a rescue site in Hatay, Turkey was that of Christian Atsu.



The rescue team had been frantically looking for Christian Atsu after he went missing following an earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6. His body was subsequently flown to Ghana where a short ceremony was performed to welcome him into the country.



Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who was the leading government official at the ceremony said the government was going to collaborate with the family to give Atsu a befitting funeral.



His family house in Accra has been the busiest with ex-teammates, celebrities, and political figures thronging the place to pay their respects.'



His family has settled on March 4 as the day for the one-week observation.



Watch the latest videos on Christian Atsu below















