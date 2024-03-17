He was exceptional during the interview - Kurt Okraku on reappointment off Otto Addo

Sports News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), says Otto Addo was the best candidate for the Black Stars head coach role among the hundreds who applied for the job.



The former Ghana international was this week reappointed as Black Stars coach after the Executive Committee of the GFA approved the search committee’s choice.



Otto Addo, who left the job after Ghana’s participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has been offered a 34-month contract with an option for a further 24-month contract extension.



“Otto was exceptional in the interview process and was rated highly by the search committee, hence the decision.



“There were some brilliant individuals among the coaches who applied for the job, so the committee took the pain to interview a chunk of them to pick their thoughts on their intentions to transform the team within a short period of time due to our peculiar situation.



“The Committee was overly satisfied with Otto’s performance, for which reason he was recommended to the Executive Council for approval,” Mr. Okraku told GFA’s website.



Otto will be allowed by Borussia Dortmund to join Ghana for the March international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in Morocco, and he will officially take up the job permanently in May this year.