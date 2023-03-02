'He turned the game into training' - Arsenal fans hail Partey over Everton performance

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The forty-five-minute performance by Thomas Partey in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Everton has sent Arsenal fans into frenzy mood as they celebrate the Ghanaian for the impact he made on the game.



Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta introduced Partey in the second half as a replacement of Italian midfielder Jorginho.



Arsenal were leading 2-0 and in firm control before his arrival but the Ghanaian took the performance up a notch when he came on.



Partey took charge and dispensed his duties with steel and finesse as the Gunners strolled to open a five-point gap at the top of the Premier League table.



Thomas Partey was involved in Arsenal’s two goals in the second half as he provided the pre-assists for both goals.



He could have bagged two assists had Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli connected to ridiculous dinked passes.



Partey’s return to the side is good news for Mikel Arteta as the midfielder missed three of Arsenal’s last four matches.



Black Stars coach Chris Hughton will also be happy with his return as he is now in the frame for selection for Ghana’s doubleheader against Angola later this month.



Saka and Martinelli got the first-half goals for Arsenal on Wednesday night before Ordegaard and Martinelli again capped off a splendid night for Arsenal with a goal each in the second half.



Arsenal now have sixty points, five points above second-placed Manchester City, and look set to qualify for the Champions League.



Arsenal fans have been praising Partey for his incredible performance.



Read the tweets below





Effortlessly, Thomas Partey is whoever he thinks he is

pic.twitter.com/3q1ESovDXK — Melo????⚪ (@bra_meloo) March 2, 2023

Someone get me a compilation of Partey’s passing in that second half. He was taking the piss. Unreal player. — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) March 1, 2023

Partey is like that big bro you've got at home that gives you the authority to go around looking for trouble.

The Octopus ???? pic.twitter.com/0uGKfZaI0Z — PROLIFIC RABAH ???? (@Xannypaul) March 2, 2023

There is only one Thomas Partey ???? pic.twitter.com/fpx57Zawdy — Mosam (@mosam_chande) March 2, 2023

As soon as Partey entered the pitch all our players calmed down and I did too. Back to normal settings https://t.co/uautqNv4qo — Chiddy ???????? (@chiddyafc) March 1, 2023

Football is just easy for Thomas Parteypic.twitter.com/PpuBJQfaaE — S???? (@scrapytweets) March 2, 2023

Jorginho has been good but Partey in the second half turned the game into a prematch training session & Onana into an elementary school midfielder. This bully was built for his role & he's second to none in the league. pic.twitter.com/eaK6xw4NCM — sage ???? 神 (@xcoubar) March 2, 2023

Jorginho came in and did great covering for Thomas Partey, but that second half display shows you just how good the Ghana international is. He came on and Arsenal instantly played with more calmness and authority. It’s important to never forget just how vital he is. #afc pic.twitter.com/nhgLiLJQbV — Logan Caswell (@Loggy_caswell) March 1, 2023