He's one of the greats - Asafa Powell hails Ghana's Aziz Zakari

Decorated Jamaican sprinter, Asafa Powell has eulogized former Ghanaian sprinter Aziz Zakari.



Asafa Powell described Aziz Zakari as ‘one of the great’ sprinters of his generation who gave him a run for his money literally.



In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Asafa Powell relived the period he spent competing with Aziz Zakari.



Asafa Powell was talking about the lack of athletics facilities in the country when he referenced Aziz Zakari.



According to him, Ghana has a reputation for unearthing great athletes and therefore must do well to get the facilities for the training of the talents.



“To be honest, I’m very disappointed. You guys had excellent sprinters back in the day. I remember competing against Aziz Zakari. When I went to the field and heard that I was going to compete with I will go liked this guy was coming to pressure me. He was one of those great sprinters so coming here and not seeing the real professional track is very disappointing. What if I came here and I wanted to come to work out or something? This is an area that Ghana needs to improve,” he said.



Asafa Powell who is married to a Ghanaian was in the country for a 10-day working tour, facilitated by the Ghana Olympic Committee.



He disclosed during the interview some of his children have taken interest in athletics and that he will not be a hindrance to the wishes of any of them to compete under the Jamaican flag instead of Ghana.



Aziz Zakari



Aziz Zakari represented Ghana at the 2000, 2004, and 2008 Summer Olympic Games.



He won silver and bronze at the World athletics final.



He was also a bronze medalist at the All-African Games and a two-time gold medalist at the African Championship.