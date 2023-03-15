He's like a robot - Social media users wowed by Haaland's five goals against Leipzig

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has set social media ablaze after netting five goals in City's 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.



Many football fans have heaped praises on the 22-year-old who has been outstanding for Manchester City in his debut campaign.



While many acknowledged the players scoring prowess, others believe the Haaland-Kylian Mbappe debate is beginning to shape up after the former's performance that saw him set four records in the UCL.



Meanwhile, some City fans have asserted that scoring five goals in a single UCL game has squashed the narrative that Haaland does not fit Man City's style.



Haaland scored a quintet of goals in 57 minutes to help City ease past the Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 encounter.



He scored three in the first half and added a double in the second half while IIkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne scored one each to completed the memorable night at Etihad stadium.



Manchester City have progressed to the quarter finals and will wait until the

draw on Friday to know their opponent in the last eight.



Check out some reaction below









Erling Haaland is a robot, pass it on. ???? pic.twitter.com/9V3qhSniy2 — 90min (@90min_Football) March 15, 2023

Not Erling Haaland scoring five goals in 57 minutes!!!! He didn't even play 90 minutes.. eiii!

A start ????

Lionel Messi took 84 minutes and Luiz Adriano 82 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Zg0GQqIV63 — Rita Mensah (@justRitaMensah) March 14, 2023

Time to ask this question again.



Haaland or Mbappe? pic.twitter.com/HhHhgPFMar — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) March 14, 2023

Halaand is a prolific goal scorer and he is surely going places ,



Mbappe on the other hand is an overall player that can do it all…



this is what makes people consider the Ronaldo-Messi thing a debate, Messi is the all round player while Ronaldo is just a great goal scorer. — Mo (@GoJo_pr) March 14, 2023

You’re comparing a playmaker with a standby goal scorer who’s impact isn’t felt until he scores a cheap goal?????? Mbappe to the world???????????????? — ufuoma???????? (@mylifeasflamez7) March 15, 2023

They are two different players apparently. Haaland is a prolific striker no doubt. Seriously dangerous within that box. A great goal poacher. However, outside that role, he isn’t so visible. Mbappe is versatile. Mbappe has it all. Mbappe is phenomenal. Mbappe is clear man. — Emmanuel Matuluko ???????? (@EMatuluko) March 15, 2023

they can’t relate, they play Thursday night football — 21 (@frenkiedjSzn) March 14, 2023

100% Amazing Team . Very Entertain Game .ps Great Game .

???????????????????????????????????????? — David Allan (@DavidAl55097797) March 14, 2023

In the end, it's just jealousy in these comments cos what else is he supposed to do but score goals?

Y'all wish you had a haaland in your team. — Mr. God When ???? (@OrMoreLowLu) March 14, 2023

Tell them,they do only judge with no clue of how our robot works. — Xander Cruce (@XanderCruce) March 14, 2023

First, They said he wasn’t going to fit into the premier league then he proved them wrong.



If u say he only score tap ins, then you’ve never seen him play before now - check his highlights.



* 2nd fastest player to reach 100 career goals @ 20 yo. pic.twitter.com/fRpk8qgQgm — Jam Jay (@JamJizzle90) March 15, 2023

Mbappe has scored 5 goals in a match already. He has 2 world cup finals appearances, 1 world cup, world cup top scorer and a world cup final hattrick. Haaland is good but Mbappe better. The CV RICH https://t.co/nA64N3bWVz — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) March 14, 2023

“But Haaland makes Manchester City worse and only scores tap ins” lets see your striker score 5 goals in a UCL game then pic.twitter.com/OTjcsgzzWD — 17 (@DxBruyneSZN) March 14, 2023

The exclusive “5 UCL knockout goals in one single match” club.



Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland ???????? pic.twitter.com/n4LsczYk8Q — Mod (@CFCMod_) March 14, 2023

⚽ Erling Haaland has now scored as many goals in all competitions (39) this season as ???????????????????????????? have#UCL pic.twitter.com/Vm1JLkrkDo — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 15, 2023

Erling Haaland is the youngest player EVER to score 30 Champions League goals, breaking Kylian Mbappé's record ???? pic.twitter.com/LOjKJmsd2o — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 14, 2023

I’ve finally seen the light regarding this Haaland and Mbappe debate… pic.twitter.com/4tOT3lRYLq — Janty (@CFC_Janty) March 15, 2023

Haaland has scored 39 goals in 36 games for Man City in all competitions.



That’s an average of 1 goal in a game and he’s just 22 years. ❄️???? pic.twitter.com/QkwkAAkihT — Delali Phrank Awutey (@delaliphrank) March 14, 2023

The last time a player scored 5 goals in a UCL knockout game was Messi in 2012.



Haaland just scored 5.



Both were RO16 2nd leg games against German opponents…



Messi & Haaland’s manager? Pep Guardiola… pic.twitter.com/GkwtIci8iV — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) March 14, 2023

