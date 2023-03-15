You are here: HomeSports2023 03 15Article 1731287

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

He's like a robot - Social media users wowed by Haaland's five goals against Leipzig

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has set social media ablaze after netting five goals in City's 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Many football fans have heaped praises on the 22-year-old who has been outstanding for Manchester City in his debut campaign.

While many acknowledged the players scoring prowess, others believe the Haaland-Kylian Mbappe debate is beginning to shape up after the former's performance that saw him set four records in the UCL.

Meanwhile, some City fans have asserted that scoring five goals in a single UCL game has squashed the narrative that Haaland does not fit Man City's style.

Haaland scored a quintet of goals in 57 minutes to help City ease past the Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 encounter.

He scored three in the first half and added a double in the second half while IIkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne scored one each to completed the memorable night at Etihad stadium.

Manchester City have progressed to the quarter finals and will wait until the
draw on Friday to know their opponent in the last eight.

Check out some reaction below












































EE/KPE

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment