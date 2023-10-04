'He's got to go' - Kevin-Prince Boateng blasts Man Utd coach for treatment of Ronaldo

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Former Black Stars forward Kevin-Prince Boateng believes that Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag lacks the competence and man-management skills to handle a club of United’s stature.



The former Tottenham forward believes Manchester United have to cut their losses on Ten Hag and recruit a coach with the knowledge and experience to handle the club.



Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s ‘Vibe with Five’ podcast, the AC Milan cult hero cited Ten Hag’s handling of the Ronaldo saga and his perceived lack of passion at Manchester United as reasons for his supposition that the Dutch coach ought to be fired.



Kevin-Prince Boateng holds Ten Hag was wrong to let Ronaldo leave the club as he was the team’s best player and most reliable source of goals.



He also criticized his handling of the Sancho situation, reasoning that the issue ought not to be public.



“I think hes gotta go because there is no energy. What he did to Ronaldo and stuff, I think there is too much stuff. He’s not on the level to coach United. Even if the team is not the best still there is no fire. You come to Old Trafford and there is no passion and fire and if my players don’t to do that, as a coach I have to do that.



“He was your top scorer and you just kick him out. He goes against the best player in the team, you don’t do that. There are ways to let players off and I think he chose the wrong way. I think are wrong because you don’t have to put it out there. It looks so bad for the club, Ten Hag and Sancho. It’s too negative,” he said.



Manchester United, under Erik Ten Hag, have struggled in the 2023/2024 season, losing four and winning three of seven matches played in the Premier League.



In the Champions League, United have lost their opening two games to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.



Kevin-Prince Boateng, in the same interview, spoke about how he rejected an offer from Arsenal as a teenager.







