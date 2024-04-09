He realized boxing is not for ‘dada ba’ – Azumah Nelson on why his son quit the sport

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

World boxing icon, Azumah Nelson, has disclosed that his son, Dalvin Azumah Nelson Jr, has given up on the sport after trying it out in the earlier stages of his life.



In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, the boxing Hall of Famer explained that his son quit the sport because he found love in another profession.



Azumah Nelson also added that his son could not meet the demands and dedication of professional boxing and thus, gave up on the sport.



The legendary boxer said he welcomed the decision by his son and has continued to play his fatherly role in the new field he has chosen.



“He realized that boxing is not for kids from well-to-do homes. It’s a sport for hustlers and people from not-too-good backgrounds. I’m not worried that he quit the sport because I wasn’t the one receiving the blows. He was the one receiving it and realized he could not take the blows.



“I introduced him to boxing at a young age and he grew up with it but he later realized he couldn’t do it again. It’s a difficult sport that requires dedication and determination. You wake up at 4am to go for jogging and then hit the gym a few hours later,” Azumah said.



Azumah Nelson also opened up on some of his fighting strategies, which included not allowing his opponent to rattle him.



“I never allowed my opponents to get me angry because once you get angry, you lose everything. In whatever you do, you have to be able to resist provocations because everything goes out of the window the moment you get angry.



“Some boxers deliberately tried to provoke me but I made sure I kept my cool and focused on the fights,” he added.



