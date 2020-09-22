Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

'He plays with courage and freshness' - Brighton boss lauds Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

Brighton & Hove Albion manager, Graham Potter has heaped praises on youngster, Tariq Lamptey following his impressive performance against Newcastle United over the weekend.



The 19-year-old defender who joined Brighton from Chelsea was named as the man of the match.



In the third minute of Brighton's clash against Newcastle at St James' Park, the lightning-quick full-back darted infield and earned his side a penalty, using his low centre of gravity to force Allan Saint-Maximin into a silly error.



After Brighton's 3:0 win against the Magpies, Graham was full of praise for the "special" young full-back.



"He's a special character, really humble, wants to help the team. He's a great personality," he said.



"The players love him." Potter said after the full-time whistle."



"And then he has got the desire and ability to run in behind and threaten the back line."



"He is playing against some quite quick players on that side of the pitch and he took a couple of heavy challenges as well."



"He just plays with courage and a freshness," he added.

