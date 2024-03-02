‘He needs an autograph’ - Asamoah Gyan responds to MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Sports News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has broken his silence regarding allegations made by Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, accusing him of deliberately missing crucial penalties during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regime.



The controversy arose following MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor’s suggestion that Gyan intentionally missed penalties during major tournaments, sparking reactions from various quarters.



In a swift response, Ibrahim Sannie Diarra, former communication director for the Ghana Football Association, refuted the political claim, emphasizing Gyan’s commitment to representing Ghana on the global stage.



Taking to Twitter, Gyan injected a touch of humor into the situation, suggesting that perhaps the MP was seeking his autograph and assuring him that he would happily oblige soon.



Gyan’s nonchalant response added a lighthearted dimension to the controversy, demonstrating his adeptness at handling such situations with his characteristic swagger.



