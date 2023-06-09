He must have the temperament to deal with the club – Neil Armstrong on Hearts' next coach

Sports News of Friday, 9 June 2023

Former Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe believes the club's struggles will cease next season.



The Phobians are in a relegation dogfight ahead of the final day of the Ghana Premier League when they travel to lock horns with Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Saturday, June 11.



Hearts of Oak sits 11th on the league log with 45 points from 33 games and need a win or defeat with favorable result from other games to keep their place in the Premier League.



The former Managing Director of Hearts shared his thoughts on the struggles of the club and said:



"Every Hearts of Oak fan will not be happy today. I still see a glimmer of hope in the team that represented," Mr Mortagbe. I believe the management of Accra Hearts of Oak are looking at areas the club were weak in and, definitely, they will beef up ahead of next season. We all know who Hearts of Oak are, they are a traditional club”, he told Citi Sports.



"So, you need a coach with the temperament to handle both the expectations of management and the expectations of fans, that is one of the underpinning elements the coach must have. The other criteria, I believe our Executive Chairman, Togbe Afede and management are well versed in the type of manager that can hold all the stakeholder interest”, he added.



The FA Cup holders have already sacked two coaches this season, Samuel Boadu, who won the league and an FA Cup in the 2021/22 season, and Serbian trainer Slavko Matic.



Since the departure of Slavco Matic, assistant coach David Ocloo was named as interim until a new gaffer is announced.



