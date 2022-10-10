He made Thiago, Henderson look poor - Arsenal fans hail Partey after flawless display against Liverpool

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Some Arsenal fans on social media have hailed Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, after his phenomenal performance against Liverpool on Sunday, October 9, 2002.



Partey was the heart of Arsenal's midfielder and he led the Gunners to a 3-2 win at the Emirates.



Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were on the scoresheet for Arsenal, with the latter hitting a brace. For Liverpool, Darwin Nunez and Firmino got the consolation.



Thomas Partey lasted 90 minutes played, had 59 touches, completed 39 out of 43 passes, completed 6 out of 7 long balls, made 6 clearances, made 5 ball recoveries, made 5 final 3rd passes, made 2 interceptions, and created 1 chance.



The Ghanaian had a rating of 7.2 with some fans choosing him as their man-of-the-match.



Others heaped praises on him, saying he bossed the midfield and made Liverpool's Thiago and Henderson look poor in the game.



Some fans also opined that if Partey can stay for long, Arsenal could have a successful season.



Popular British broadcaster, Piers Morgan, was also in awe of Partey's performance and tweeted to eulogise the Ghanaian.



I can't be believe that Thomas partey's performance in the Second half.. man played like a possess Demon. Oh my! — Oc di Teta's Son ???? (@oc_victory) October 10, 2022

Partey has been immense. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 9, 2022

