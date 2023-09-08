He is the star man - Asamoah Gyan crowns Kudus as face of Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Ex-Ghanaian international Asamoah Gyan has heaped praises on Mohammed Kudus following his outstanding performance for the Black Stars in their 2-1 victory over Central African Republic in the final AFCON Group E clash on Thursday, September 7 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Kudus brought smiles to the faces of Ghanaians when he scored from a decent freekick meters away from the penalty box in the 43rd minute to level the match. His goal came minutes after the Central Africans broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through Luois Moufat.



Gyan who retired in June 2023 after a successful 20 years of active football at club level, described Kudus as the star man of the moment in the Black Stars team.



In a post cited by GhanaWeb on Twitter, Ghana's all-time top scorer said “I loved how Kudus played. He was more composed and realized the balls at the right time. For me, he is the Star man in this Black Stars team at the moment. More room for improvement”, he tweeted.



Kudus joined English Premier League side West Ham United in August 2023, in a five-year deal worth £38m from Dutch giants Ajax becoming the third Ghanaian to play for The Hammers after John Paintsil and Andre Ayew.



He featured in his first game for the London side on Saturday, September 1 in a 2-1 away win over Luton Town, coming on in the 91st minute.



Kudus made his Black Stars debut in 2019 and has scored seven goals in 27 appearances.







I loved how Kudus played. He was more composed and realized the balls at the right time. For me, he is the Star man in this Black Stars team at the moment. More room for improvement ???????????????????? — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 8, 2023

