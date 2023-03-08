He is the reason I’d watch Arsenal – Yaya Toure lavishes praises on Thomas Partey

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ivorian football legend Yaya Toure has spoken glowingly of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, expressing deep admiration for the Ghanaian.



Yaya Toure, in a TalkSports interview, disclosed that anytime he watches Thomas Partey, he feels the urge to visit Arsenal's Emirate Stadium for their home matches.



He praised the 29-year-old midfielder, who has put up consistent and quality displays for Arsenal in their title hunt.



He said, "Yeah, he's brilliant; it's really nice to see.



"I think now, every weekend when Arsenal have to play, I have to be honest, I would go just to watch him. He's just unbelievable."



Partey's Arsenal are in a title chase with Yaya Toure's former side Manchester City, who are looking to defend the title they won last year.



After 26 matches played, Arsenal, who have racked up 63 points, sit above Manchester City, who have amassed 58 points.



Yaya Toure has been hugely impressed by Arsenal's performance but believes that there will be twists and turns in the title chase.



"At the moment, it is really tight. Man City are just playing really well and are hoping Arsenal will drop points.



"I think Arsenal will drop points. It is a long way still; the pressure is there. Man United are still doing well, Liverpool had a brilliant result a few days ago, and Arsenal are competing fantastically well. Sometimes a team who can become champions you can always smell that luck and positivity.



"When I see games most of the time, you can feel champions when the team score and the camaraderie between the players and the celebrations and enjoying playing for each other.



He added: "It was a last-minute goal [against Bournemouth]. I don't want to say it is a decider of the league, as it's a long way to go. I hope Man City will do it because I'm a fan of Man City."



After hanging his boots, Yaya Toure is now a youth coach at Tottenham and has opened up on trading the pitch for the dugout.



"It's fantastic in terms of development and understanding. I get to develop myself as a future coach and help develop the lads – I think it's a fantastic journey for me. Sometimes they try and challenge me, but it's tough, to be honest; I need a bit of luck!"





