He is the best Black Stars player - Songo fires back at critics of Dede Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Patrick Osei Agyemang, alias Countryman Songo has defended the call-up of Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew for the final match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Songo holds that Dede Ayew remains Ghana’s best player and thus deserves to be in the team that will play against the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



The host of ‘Fire for Fire’ on Adom TV noted that the majority of the players who recently switched nationality to Ghana have failed to deliver and that Andre Ayew remains Ghana’s most consistent player.



“Some people claim that there are certain players who should not be part of the squad. They’ve even mentioned Andre Ayew but what they don’t know is that the Black Stars is as light as cotton. Even with Dede in the squad, you can’t do anything, then without him, the team will collapse.



“The Black Stars is light so without Dede, they’d be finished. All the players who switched nationality are useless. Only two players have impressed. Which of the invited players is better than Dede Ayew? “ he said.



The inclusion of Dede Ayew in the 25-man squad raised eyebrows with many questioning why the player who is currently without a club will be added to the squad.



Coach Chris Hughton has meanwhile offered a justification for his decision, hinting that Andre Ayew’s inclusion was down to his leadership and experience.



“What I have to do is to pick a squad that is made up of young exciting players and much more experienced players.



“There will always be, in the general public, a lot of debate about who should be in the squad and who shouldn’t,” Chris Hughton said.



The Ghana national team boss added, “We are knowledgeable about the amount games that he has played and we also know what he means to the squad. He is our captain; I know what he gives the squad.”



Ghana takes on the Central African Republic in the final Group E encounter of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers on Thursday, September 7, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The game kicks off at 16:00GMT



Watch the video below







EE/KPE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards