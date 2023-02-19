'He is so wonderful' - Check out Newcastle fans' composed chant for Christian Atsu

Sports News of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Christian Atsu was the fans' favorite at some point in his time at Newcastle United and the fans coined a chant for him.



Atsu spent four seasons at Newcastle, the most he spent at any club in his career, and had his best season while the club was playing in the championship in the 2016/2017 season.



He was one of the best players who orchestrated the team's qualification to the Premier League, involving in 8 goals( 5 goals, 3 assists). His tally aided the team to clinch the championship title.



He was simply astonishing down the flank, lightning quick and the fans could not have enough of him hence, they composed a chant for him.



"Oh Christian Atsu,

He is so wonderful,

When he scores a goal,

Oh it's beautiful,

Magical.

When he runs down the wing he's fast as lightning,..."



Christian Atsu made 121 appearances for the Magpies and was involved in 18 goals( 8 goals, 10 assists).



He passed away on February 18, 2023, after his body was recovered lifeless from the rubble of an earthquake in Turkey.



Newcastle United held a minute's silence for Christian Atsu at Saint James Park before their game against Liverpool on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



Atsu's wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, and his three kids were all present at the stadium to watch the game.





