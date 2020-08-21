Sports News of Friday, 21 August 2020

He is one player that I see myself in - Tony Yeboah on Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan, Black Stars striker

Former Black Stars striker, Anthony Yeboah has revealed that ex-Sunderland forward Asamoah Gyan is one player he sees himself in.



The two great goal scorers have always popped up when debates on which striker is the best to ever come out of Ghana pops up.



Despite playing in different generations, it is no doubt they possess some similarities.



Today, Tony Yeboah has in an interview with Asempa FM revealed that indeed he sees himself in Asamoah Gyan



“Asamoah Gyan is one of the players that I see myself in”, the former Leeds United hero said.



Both strikers have enjoyed successful football careers. Though Tony Yeboah is in retirement, Gyan is still playing.



Not only have they made names for themselves in their clubs, also considered legends of the Black Stars team.





