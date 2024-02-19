He is one of the best midfielders in Sweden - Elfsborg manager praises Michael Baidoo

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

IF Elfsborg manager, Stefan Andreasson is full of praise for Ghanaian midfielder, Michael Baidoo, after signing a contract extension with the Swedish outfit.



Baidoo extended his contract after signing a deal that keeps him at Elfsborg until the summer of 2027.



Having arrived from Norway in 2022, the 24-year-old has become a key figure for the Yellow and Blacks, leading them to a title challenge last season.



"Since he came to us for the 2022 season, Michael has developed into one of the Allsvenskan's best midfielders. Today we are happy and proud that Michael is enjoying himself so well in BorÃ¥s and in Elfsborg that he now chooses to extend instead of being attracted by the alternatives that existed," said Andreasson.



"Michael is hugely appreciated in the association and I hope that this sends the right signals to those around us about our ambitions. Now we look forward to starting the 2024 racing season with Michael once again as a key player and person in the team," he added.



The former Vision FC player has scored 14 goals and provided 9 assists in 54 competitive games for Elfsborg.