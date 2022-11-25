You are here: HomeSports2022 11 25Article 1669364

Sports News of Friday, 25 November 2022

He is not serious - Don Bortey slams Osman Bukari over his goal celebration

Osman Bukari celebrating his goal Osman Bukari celebrating his goal

Former Black Stars player, Bernard Don Bortey has lashed out at Osman Bukari for celebrating his goal during Ghana's defeat to Portugal.

Bukari scored Ghana's second consolation goal in the dying embers and run to the corner to hit Ronaldo's famous 'siu' celebration while the Black Stars were losing 3-2.

While reacting to Bukari's celebration, Don Boartey tweeted, stating that the Red Star Belgrade player 'is not serious'.

"I was just shaking my head when I saw him jubilating. He is not serious," he tweeted.

Black Stars failed to get the needed equalizer in additional time, hence, losing 3-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, and Rafael Leao were on the scoresheet for the Portuguese while Bukari and Andre Ayew got the consolation goals for Ghana.




