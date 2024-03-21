He is an exciting player - Sogndal manager hails Edmund Baidoo

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The manager of Sogndal Football, Tore André Flo, has expressed delight at signing Ghana forward Edmund Baidoo.



The Norwegian club signed the 18-year-old after he impressed the coaches in some trial matches.



Andre Flo revealed that Baidoo made huge progress in his trial, influencing their decision to sign him on a permanent deal.



"He was with us for 14 days in Spain and made a very good impression. He is a young and very exciting player.



"He has great speed and good technique and can challenge any defender. We are very excited to be part of developing Edmund here in Sogndal."