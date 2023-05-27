‘He is a true definition of a football doctor’ – Daniel Nii Adjei hails former teammate Jordan Opoku

Sports News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Daniel Nii Adjei has lauded the qualities of former teammate, Jordan Opoku, naming him as the best he has shared the pitch with.



Both played together for Asante Kotoko from 2018-2019 and shared fond memories, marking Jordan’s third stint with the Porcupine Warriors and Daniel’s second.



Looking back on his experiences at Asante Kotoko, Nii Adjei, who left the club in 2019, took to his official Facebook account to celebrate and acknowledge Jordan Opoku for his exceptional qualities on the field.



According to him, Jordan is a true football genius, hailing him as a football doctor and the best midfielder he has played with.



“I want to celebrate this man, Jordan Opoku. A true definition of a football doctor. Best midfielder hv played with. Bro, I salute you.”



During his time with Asante Kotoko, Jordan Opoku achieved remarkable success, winning numerous trophies, including two Ghana Premier League titles. He also played a pivotal role in the club’s journey to the money zone in African inter-club competitions in 2008 together with Nii Adjei.



Nii Adjei after a remarkable career on the local and international scene, the 34-year-old is gradually carving a niche for himself in coaching as he currently serves as the head coach of Elmina Sharks women’s team, Sea Lions in the Women’s Division One League.





