He is a great finisher – Arsene Wenger hails Eddie Nketiah after hat-trick for Arsenal

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has lauded the qualities of Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah following his superb performance which saw Arsenal hammer Sheffield 5-0 at the Emirates on Saturday, October 28.



Edde Nketiah was the hero on the day after he registered his first Premier League hattrick as he stepped up to replace Gabriel Jesus who was out with injury as Arsenal’s main man in attack.



, Arsene Wenger was full of praise for Nketiah and the boss was quick to pick up Nketiah’s style of finishing.



“It was a good run into the box in the start. He’s a great finisher Eddie. Since he was a kid, he’s scored goals and his first touch is fantastic. He knows where to be and he responds quickly, he has a short back-lift and it makes all the difference,” Wenger said.



With Gabriel Jesus out again for a few weeks, this is a huge chance for Eddie Nketiah to cement himself in the first-team.



He has flitted in and out of things for most of his career but a hat-trick can be a great way of making sure he is not dropped anytime soon.



The former England U21 star has five goals in 10 games this season for the London-based side and is also eligible to play for Ghana, despite making his debut for England in a friendly game against Australia in October.

















