Sports News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

He is a gentleman – Akonnor on working with Kwasi Appiah

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor says he has nothing but appreciation and respect for his predecessor Kwasi Appiah.



The two men worked together briefly, overseeing two Black Stars victories before Kwasi Appiah was released by the Ghana Football Association.



In one of the games, Kwasi Appiah singled out Akonnor for praise for his role in the 2-0 victory chalked against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.



Speaking of on Starr FMs StarrChat programme, Akonnor expressed gratitude to Kwasi Appiah for the opportunity granted him to work with him.



Akonnor described it as useful and important experience which helped his coaching career.



He praised the personality of Kwasi Appiah which he thinks is one of the best in the football industry.



Following the exit of Kwasi Appiah and Akonnor’s arrival, rumours were peddled that the two ex-Black Stars players do not have the best of relationships but Akonnor says he maintains a great relationship with his former boss.



“Kwasi Appiah gave me the opportunity to work and we worked in a very honest way. It was good and I will forever respect him. He was a gentleman”.



Akonnor also downplayed suggestions the selections into the national teams are influenced by government and GFA officials.



“I was an assistant for two matches and I didn’t really experience anything of that sought. I didn’t feel there was any kind of pressure or any decision taken by management or anybody”, Akonnor told Starr FM’s Bola Ray.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.