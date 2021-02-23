You are here: HomeSports2021 02 23Article 1187236

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

'He is a brilliant player' – Medeama coach Samuel Boadu on new signing Benjamin Arthur

Head coach of Medeama SC Samuel Boadu has described Benjamin Arthur Samuel as a brilliant player as he shares his delight upon the arrival of the midfielder.

The Yellow and Mauve completed the signing of midfielder Benjamin Arthur on a two-year deal on Monday.

Arthur, 27, signed a two-year deal with the club after ending his stay at Elmina Sharks.

Speaking on the acquisition of the player, he said, "Ben is a brilliant player and we're happy to have him here join the group," he told medeamasc.com.

"He is a top-quality player who will be an exciting addition to our talented crop of players."

"Hopefully he can hit the ground running and contribute significantly to the Medeama project."

