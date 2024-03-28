He is a brilliant player - Jude Bellingham on Kobbie Mainoo

Sports News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

England midfielder, Jude Bellingham has showered praise on his national team colleague, Kobbie Mainoo, hailing him as a brilliant player with the potential to thrive at Manchester United.



Kobbie Mainoo who made his debut for England in their friendly match against Brazil had the opportunity to start their game against Belgium where he partnered with the Real Madrid star in midfield.



After the Belgium match in which Bellingham scored the crucial equalizer for England, the former Dortmund player took the opportunity to commend Mainoo's performance and express his confidence in the youngster's future.



Speaking to Channel 4, Bellingham remarked, “He was good tonight. It’s difficult, and I am speaking like the old head here, but I know how hard it can be when there’s clamour and people put a lot of pressure on you. So I don’t want to add fuel to the fire, but he’s definitely a brilliant player and he’s going to have an amazing future at Manchester United, and hopefully for England as well.”



Despite Youri Tielemans scoring twice for the Red Devils, England managed to avoid consecutive defeats with Ivan Toney's penalty and Bellingham's late equalizer salvaging a 2-2 draw against Belgium.



