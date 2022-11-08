He has to be decisive - Patrick Vieira reacts to Jordan Ayew's goal-scoring drought

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira, has expressed concerns about Jordan Ayew's goal-scoring drought in the ongoing 2022/2023 English Premier League season.



According to the Arsenal legend, the Black Stars striker needs to be decisive in front of goal with the number of chances he gets in games.



Patrick Viera's concerns come after Jordan Ayew's inefficiencies in front of the goal in their 2-1 away win over West Ham United at the London Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 6, 2022.



"When you look at his performances for the football club since I’ve been here, he’s a player you can count on. What I mean is that he’s a team player. He’s got experience in the Premier League and for a club like us to have a player like Jordan is a plus."



"In every football club, you have a Jordan Ayew that the manager loves to have in the squad. Because Jordan is the type of player who will always put the team first before himself. He’s a team player and his attitude has been fantastic in training, in games, off the field, and I don’t have any doubt that the Palace fans show and give him the love he deserves and needs."



"The other side of the game that for us as a club is really important is that players sacrifice themselves for the team. Jordan, yes, shoots and I want him to score more goals and be more decisive, but what he gives to the team, the balance he gives to the team, the way he is working out of possession, allows us to perform," Vieira told the club's website.



Jordan Ayew started and lasted the entire duration of the game against West Ham United.



