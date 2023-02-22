He gave us hope, now we are hopeless - Orphanage kids tearfully react to Christian Atsu's death

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Children of the Becky's Foundation orphanage broke down to tears while talking about the death of their benefactor Christian Atsu.



Atsu through his ambassadorial role at Arms Around the Child adopted the kids and parented them, enrolling them in school, and providing them with items and necessary support from time to time.



In a report by GHOne, the dejected children could not hold themselves together as they broke down to tears while speaking about the support they constantly got from Atsu.



Speaking with the reporter, one boy said Atsu was their father, brother, and uncle who gave them hope, but at the moment they are hopeless.



"Christian Atsu is like a father, an uncle, and a brother. In fact, he is our everything. He was our number one supporter doing countless things. He was the one giving us hope. Getting us better education and a lot of support. But as I speak to you today, we are hopeless and our heads are in our hands."



One girl, full of tears and shaky voice, recounted the fun moments they had with Atsu, adding that she misses the former Newcastle United man.



"Every time he comes here they organise a party for us. Sometimes he sends us to Shoprite to enjoy ourselves. He said he is going to play football. I miss him so much."



He not only supported kids but also offered a handout to people who are convicted and fined for petty crimes.



Christian Atsu together with The Crime Check Foundation in Ghana paid fines for petty criminals which resulted in incarceration and helped reintegrate the ex-convict into society.



He paid the fines of 130 petty offenders and championed the non-custodial sentencing bill.



Christian Atsu passed in Turkey after his body was recovered on February 18, 2023, lifeless following an earthquake in Hatay, on February 6, 2023.



He last played for Hatayspor and scored from his last ever kick which was a 90th-minute winner from a freekick against Kasimpasa a night before the earthquake.





Watch Becky's Foundation kids react to Christian Atsu's death







Christian Atsu was supporting this orphanage before his untimely death. @Thefifalady spent a day there and filed this report. pic.twitter.com/PvISEFyVgJ — nana aba (@thenanaaba) February 21, 2023

