He gave me a bundle of cash when I had nothing - Asamoah Gyan celebrates Dong Bortey

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international, Asamoah Gyan has shared a touching story of how Bernard Dong Bortey gifted him money when he had nothing.



In an interview monitored by GhanaWeb Sports, the former Sunderland player stated that Dong Bortey is one of the few players he revers because of his generosity towards him during his humble beginnings.



Gyan recalled that Dong Bortey came to the national team camp with a bag filled with money after he shot his famous commercial video.



According to him, the Hearts of Oak legend willingly asked him to dip his hand into his bag and fetch as much money as possible.



“He has helped me, he is a free-spirited guy. Those days Dong Bortey was on top of his game. I remember we were in camp when he came with a backpack full of money,” Gyan told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview.



He added, “we were mates but we were not that close, so he opened his bag and asked me to take the amount I wanted. I was hugely surprised.”



According to Gyan, he promised to pay back Dong Bortey when he also makes it in life. He added that the Hearts of Oak legend is one person who has a big heart.



“I took out a bundle of cash and I told him the day I will also make a lot of money, I will also repay him for his good deeds.



“He is someone who can give you a hundred million if even that is his last money on him. I’m a bit emotional… people don’t really know him but he does things from his heart,” Gyan said.



“He was supposed to be up there but things happen in life. People don’t know about my relationship with him but once in a while we talk. He is a good guy,” he added.



