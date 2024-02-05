He dunked on Kudus twice - Man Utd fans troll Kudus after Garnacho did his celebration

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United fans have mocked Mohammed Kudus after Alejandro Garnacho hit the Ghanaian forward's famous celebration during United's win over West Ham.



According to the Man United fans, it is a perfect revenge for Kudus who scored and did the celebration in the reverse fixture.



Meanwhile, some football fans found Garnacho's act disrespectful, referencing him doing Pedri's celebration after Man United's win over Barcelona in the Europa League in 2023.



Alejandro Garnacho hit Kudus 'take a seat' celebration after scoring a brace in Man United's win over West Ham United.



Garnacho did the celebration twice as he inspired Man United to a 3-0 win over the Hammer at Old Trafford on February 4, 2024.



Ramus Hojlund gave the home side a first-half lead before Garnacho scored two goals in the second half to seal the vital victory.



The defeat means West Ham United have slipped to 7th and now sit two points behind Man United who are on 38 points.



The Hammers will host Arsenal in their next fixture at the London Stadium on February 11.







Kudus after scoring the second goal against Manchester United in 2023:



Garnacho after scoring the second goal against West Ham ???????? pic.twitter.com/BcPyfVehQf — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 4, 2024

Garnacho did Kudus celebration right in front of him, I love this shithousery ???? — Trey (@UTDTrey) February 4, 2024

Garnacho hits the Kudus celebration after scoring against Westham???????????????? pic.twitter.com/ISrcdhHOvI — Scanty SZN (@EiiScanty) February 4, 2024

Kudus after scoring the second goal against Manchester United in 2023:



Garnacho after scoring the second goal against West Ham today: ????????



Karma never disappoints???????? pic.twitter.com/1uGB7UKEkE — MR. Beard???????? (@PeterTumusiime9) February 5, 2024

Garnacho scores against West Ham and does the Kudus' celebration. ????????



My starboy! ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/E1GvGZo9f3 — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) February 4, 2024

Garnacho doing the Kudus celebration ???????? Awurade I like the two players but Garnacho wonitwasidi — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) February 4, 2024

Garnacho is disrespectful and it’s weird to see.



Copied Pedri’s celebration, now he’s copying Kudus.



He’s always copying players better than him.



???????????????? pic.twitter.com/haQ2RqtsWt — ???????????????????????????? (@ChaaliiyKay) February 4, 2024

Garnacho said Kudus make I take your seat today ???????????????? — Enokay69 (@enokay69) February 4, 2024

Garnacho “stealing” Mo Kudus’ sit down celebration ???????? Just a sign the Ghana kid is pop culture fodder now — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) February 4, 2024

GARNACHO paid back to westham's Kudus celebration pic.twitter.com/kSJczA3Adn — UTD faith (@iraaji19) February 5, 2024

This Garnacho guy disrespected Messi, mocked Pedri and now mocking Kudus.

He doesn't respect. pic.twitter.com/9CciGszcEu — Fabulous❤️ (@KingFabulo) February 4, 2024

Garnacho hit Kudus’ celebration ???????????? elite rattler — . (@utdcynical) February 4, 2024

???? Garnacho with the Kudus celebration — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) February 4, 2024

Garnacho, Højlund & Mainoo doing Kudus' celebration against West Ham is top-tier banter???????? pic.twitter.com/gA53fRmZ0d — 90min (@90min_Football) February 4, 2024

EE/EK