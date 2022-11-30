He almost embarrased me - Kwesi Pratt praises Jordan Ayew over South Korea performance

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has won veteran journalist, Kweku Baako over with his incredible performance against South Korea.



The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper conceded on Peace FM that he used not to be a fan of Jordan Ayew’s football but was greatly impressed by the performance of the Crystal Palace forward in the game against South Korea.



Kwesi Pratt commended the Black Stars players for the performance against South Korea, noting that the team have so far punched above their weight.



He espoused that with Ghana being the youngest team in the tournament, the future is bright and that with the right planning, the team will win the World Cup someday.



Kwesi Pratt also commended Andre Ayew for his performance and inspiration to the team. He also urged Ghanaians to be considerate in their criticism of the players.



“The World Cup is not about reputation, it’s about who is able to perform on the day. Ghana was the lowest-ranked team in the competition but we’ve shown that we aren’t the lowest. Ghana has a youthful squad so even if we don’t win this one, our future is very bright. If we work harder, we would win it.



“I didn’t like Jordan Ayew’s style but he almost embarrassed me because he played really well. He showed us that we the supporters don’t know much as the players so we should cut the coaches some slack. Jordan surprised us all.



“As for Dede, I love his football. You see some vim and dedication in his play. He is not at his father’s level but he is very good. The players must be commended because they played really well,” he said.



Jordan Ayew was integral against South Korea, providing the assist for Ghana’s second goal against South Korea.



Jordan was once again involved in Ghana’s first game with his cross serving as the inspiration for the goal.



Ghana will face Uruguay on Friday.



