Hayye Yartey honored for dedication to talent discovery, football development in Ghana

Abdul Hayye Yartey, the celebrated Ghanaian football agent and owner of Cheetah Football Club was on Sunday, August 6, 2023, honored by the Gomoa East District Football Association.



At the maiden edition of the GEDFA award, Hayye Yartey received special recognition for his incredible contribution to the growth of football in the district, Central Region and Ghana as a whole.



In the view of the executives of GEDFA, Hayye Yartey has been a shining example of selflessness and dedication to the development of grassroots football in the district.



His meritorious and illustrious contribution to the organization of the award scheme which seeks to celebrate footballers, coaches, and administrators in the district also informed the decision by the organizers to celebrate him on the night.



Prior to receiving the award, the Cheetah FC boss delivered a speech during which he commended the district association for infusing technology and modernity into their activities.



Hayye Yartey was high in his praise of the GEDFA leadership for the award scheme which he deems to be innovative and unusual.



Citing personal examples and experiences of his engagement with some of Ghana’s finest footballers, Hayye Yartey urged the young footballers to eschew laziness, pride and stay grounded.



He recounted the story of how he began as an 18-year-old surviving on the benevolence of his parents and how he has now become a mainstay in Ghana football through determination and perseverance to inspire and encourage the footballers.



He also implored the membership of the GEDFA to trust their leaders and offer them support as the game is headed in the right direction under the current leadership.







Below is the full list of award-winners



Juvenile Division Coach of The Season - Fiifi Bondzie-Ackom (Sportsworks Academy)



Juvenile Premier Coach of The Season - Solomon Tsifoze (Extra United FC)



Juvenile League Team of The Season - Extra United FC



Division Three Coach of The Season - Douglas Mustapha (Fettehman Utd FC)



Division Three Team of The Season - Fettehman Utd FC



FairPlay Team of the Season - Sportsworks Academy

Academy



Juvenile League Top Scorer of The Season - Emmanuel Essoun (Extra United FC)



Division Three Top Scorer of The Season - Joseph Dzidozo (Shimizu FC)



Most promising Player - Henry Osei Opoku(Beaver Soccer Academy)



Juvenile League Best Player of the Season - Emmanuel Essoun (Extra United FC)



Division Three Best Player of the Season - Joseph Dzidodo(Shimizu FC)