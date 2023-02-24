Having more Andre Ayews, Asamoah Gyans would have saved Ghana from IMF - NSA Boss

Sports News of Friday, 24 February 2023

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Prof Peter Twumasi believes Ghana would not have to go to International Monetary Fund (IMF) if the country had more professionals like Asamoah Gyan and Dede Ayew.



The NSA boss while speaking at the inauguration of the Local Organising Committee for the Under-18 African Baseball5 Youth Championship argued that these players are capable of turning the economic fortunes of the country around.



He argues that since sports has become a significant industry, having more prosperous sports stars like Asamoah Gyan and Dede Ayew can benefit the nation during economic downturns.



According to him investing in football instead of other areas can help the country reap lots of revenue in the



“Today the sports is money, it’s business and I tell you if we’re to have 20 Asamoah Gyans we would not need to go to the IMF, it’s true,”



“If Ghana has 20 of the Asamoah Gyan’s or Dede Ayew, do you think Ghana will go to the IMF? They can find the money that we need from them and that should be the target,” Prof Twumasi said



