Hasacaas Ladies CEO appeals to MASLOC to provide buses for WPL teams

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

The Chief Executive Officer, for Hasaacas Ladies, Eleven Nsiah Asare, has appealed to the government to provide busses for all the Women’s Premier League (WPL) team to ensure their safety when they travel.



Eleven Nsiah-Asare in an interview on Happy Sports proposed that MASLOC, an agency under government should take up this initiative and provide busses for the Women’s Premier League teams.



According to the Asante Kotoko board member, most of the Women’s Premier League team travel in buses which are dangerous and uncomfortable endangering their lives in the process.



She proposed that buses can be provided for the teams on hire purchase by the agency.



“One of the challenges that are facing the clubs is transportation. I will plead with the government that our Premier League teams are just 16 teams. We will be glad if the government can provide buses to all these teams”.



“I want to suggest this, we know MASLOC buys cars for people to work and pay for it. Women’s football we are also calling on the CEO of MASLOC to also consider this by buying a bus for the women’s teams so they can also pay for it using the same. The teams can even generate some monies from the buses to support their clubs," she told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy 98.9FM.



“We don’t want what happened to Asante Kotoko to happen to any of our clubs or wait until a disaster before we go show support. I know if these clubs get the buses it will really help them a lot," she added.