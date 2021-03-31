Hasaacas Ladies to represent Ghana in maiden CAF Women’s Champions League

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Hasaacas Ladies FC has received the nod to represent Ghana in the maiden CAF Women’s Champions League.



The GFA settled on the Sekondi-based club after receiving a notification from the subcontinental football governing body, the West African Football Union – B (WAFU B) on submission of the name of the representing club by close of business, March 31, 2021.



Article 2 section 2.3 of the CAF Women’s Champions League 2021 Regulation permits the GFA Executive Council to decide on who represents Member Associations in the Champions League.



Hasaacas Ladies were champions of the GFA Normalization Special Competition, hence gaining the nod of the Association to play in the competition.



The club is expected to begin the campaign by participating in the qualifying phase, WAFU Regional championship coming up in June 2021 before progressing to the next stage.



The GFA has a deadline of Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to submit the name of Hasaacas Ladies FC to CAF for the maiden competition.