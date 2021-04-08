Hasaacas Ladies players and staff go through coronavirus testing

Sports News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Hasaacas Ladies have completed their COVID-19 test ahead of the start of the second round of the National Women’s Premier League.



The test conducted saw all the players and technical staff test negative for the COVID-19.



The team will go straight to camp to begin preparations for the second league as they aim to maintain their spot on top of the league in the Southern zone.



Hasaacas Ladies will represent Ghana in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League.