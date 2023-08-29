Haruna Iddrisu responds to reports of moving Karela United from Anyinase to Tamale

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Bankroller of Karela United and Member of Parliament for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu has revealed that the football club will not be playing their 2023/24 home games in Anyinase.



According to the lawmaker, the reason behind the relocation is due to the poor nature of the club’s home venue, Crosby Awuah Memorial Park which has been rejected by the Club Licensing Board.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the Tamale North MP said: “I have come to welcome Karela Football Club into Tamale for their preseason session and to discuss and consult with the management and technical team, where our venue for the 2023/24premier league may be.”



He expressed regret for taking away the team from the people of Anyinase.



“It is not my wish to have taken the team away from Anyinase from the people of Nzema, but regrettably the GFA have disqualified the Anyinase football pitch, as not being desirable or meeting their minimum standard. So, we have to look elsewhere and we will look elsewhere and satisfy the licensing requirement.”



Haruna Iddrisu made this revelation when he paid a visit to the training grounds of Karela United at the Northern Command in Tamale on Monday, August 28, 2023.



The Anyinase-based club was taken over by Ghanaian politician, Haruna Iddrisu in December 2022 in a deal worth around GHS3.1 million ($300,000).



Karela United will play as guests to Legon Cities in the 2023/24 Bet Pawa premier league opener on Friday, September, 15.







