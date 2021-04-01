Haruna Iddrisu plans on starting a football academy in the Northern Region

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has revealed his desire of building a football Academy in the Northern Region.



The astute Politician believes that the best way to bridge the gap between the Northern and South parts of the country is by the establishment of a soccer academy.



The minority leader in Parliament says he will liaise with former players and experienced football administrators in making the dream a reality.



“Why am I into football? There is enormous potential for young people with skills and brilliance in football. They need exposure, they need an opportunity and a platform to showcase the skill and talents," he told Joy FM.



“It has even now become an exportable product or service. It has even now become an exportable product or service. Eventually, I’ll develop a football academy in partnership with some international and local players," he added.



Haruna Iddrisu is the President of Division One side Steadfast FC, which has AFCON U-20 MVP Fatawu Issahaku.