Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Haruna Iddrisu bemoans poor state of tracks in Accra, Aliu Mahama Sports stadia

play videoA photo of the Accra Sports Stadium

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has complained about the state of tracks in both the Accra and Aliu Mahama Sports Stadia.



According to Haruna Iddrisu, he trains on both stadia and the current situation is nothing to write home about.



In the case of Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, the minority leader said users of the facility contribute monies to water the grass for them to be able to train on the park.



He made these comments when the Sports Minister-designate, Mustapha Ussif appeared before the Appointments Commission Thursday, February 25, 2021.



He said, “I sometimes train at the Accra Sports Stadium, I train at Tamale; Aliu Mahama. If you go to Accra Sports Stadium now, even for one park, the tracks are all down. If you go to Tamale, sometimes we have to find our own money to water the grass."



The sports minister-designate has however announced that Youth Resource Centres will be constructed in eleven of the sixteen regions.



He explained that the facilities to be established will develop the youth and enhance talent discovery in the country.



