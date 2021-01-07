Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hartford Athletic complete signing of youngster Nii Armah Ashitey

Ghanaian midfielder, Nii Armah Ashitey

Hartford Athletic have announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Nii Armah Ashitey pending USL and federation approval.



He is the eighth player signed for the Connecticut based side for the 2021 season.



The 20-year-old joins Hartford from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.



Ashitey’s professional career started at age 15 where he played for Still Believe FC of the Ghanaian second division.



After spending a year with Krystal Palace in the Ghana first division, he joined Dreams FC in 2019.



He was later sent on loan to Berekum Chelsea to play in the Viareggio U20 Cup where played in matches against Athletico Paranese (Brazil) and Spezia (Italy)



He was named Man of the Match against Spezia.



Hartford is an American professional soccer team based in Hartford, Connecticut.



The club was founded in 2018 and started play in the USL Championship in 2019.



They are the only pro soccer team in Connecticut.