Harsh critique, mockery trail GFA’s announcement of Fasting & Prayer for Black Stars

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The announcement of a National Day of Prayer and Fasting for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has attracted critical reactions from journalists and soccer fans on Twitter.



The Ghana Football Association announced via their social media handles that as part of the Pre-World Cup activities, they had set October 21 and October 23, 2022, as National Days of Prayer and Fasting.



Friday, October 21, will be the day when Muslims are entreated to fast and pray for the Black Stars while the Christians do their part on Sunday, October 23.



Other activities such as Rep Your Jersey, Walk With Legends and Dinner with Legends precede the start of the World Cup in Qatar.



For the critical voices on social media, they are not happy about the resort to spirituality while others are mocking the idea which they find surprising at this stage of preparations.



The Black Stars have been paired in Group H in the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Ghana will begin its campaign in Qatar against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, before taking on South Korea and Uruguay.







See some of the reactions below:





Fasting and Prayers for Black stars? For what really? Bunch of headless Homo sapiens leading our football. pic.twitter.com/tpmzm5tVbk — Fabio GAMA. AK-0001345 ???????????????? (@Ofori_Mensah2) October 20, 2022

Heerh naa this country cast ... Kyer3 nkwasia s3m nkoaa dey go on for here oo aden ah National Fasting and Prayers for the black stars .. person wey came up with this nonsense got a lot of questions to answer to God .. We dey joke ???? — Gabby Sarkcess (@Gabby_SarkCes) October 20, 2022

Aaahhhh for what ?

Why do Africans especially we Ghanaians disturb God like that ?



Call the right player, let them prepare well both physically and mentally.

So where from this fasting and prayers ?



Eeeeiii hhhmmmm Black stars pic.twitter.com/AC3RbeTfuY — MC Dollars ???????????????? (@OseiBismarck192) October 20, 2022

National day of fasting and prayers for black stars??? Hoh asomoaah ny3 b3 jwenmor kwraaa n3k3? — Someone’s Son (@AshleyPhlakes) October 20, 2022

Please we are doing fasting and prayers for Black Stars oo ????????????. It's over for everyone, we will win the 2022 World Cup !!!! https://t.co/1nV6d8MRLu — Rita Mensah (@justRitaMensah) October 20, 2022

Somebody say make them go carry "Be Aglow " members make them come do the fasting and prayers for the Black Stars oo???????? — TURNER (@Freddie_Turner_) October 20, 2022