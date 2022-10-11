Harry Zakour reacts to Hearts of Oak's humiliating defeat in Mali

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Chief Executive Officer of Accra Hearts of Oak, Harry Zakour is confident the club can eliminate Real Bamako of Mali in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round.



The Phobians suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg on Saturday in Bamako and must overturn the results by scoring four goals in the second leg to stand a chance of qualifying for the next stage.



Harry Zakour, who was at post when Hearts of Oak lifted the CAF Champions League in 2000 says the team has what it take to overturn the results.



“Its football but very unfortunate to lose by that margin, this is a club I beat home and away during my days as the CEO of the club”, he told Hot FM.



“Hopefully I will be at the stadium to support the club on Sunday God willing, we can overturn the results, it’s possible so let’s see how it goes on Sunday”, he added.



Hearts of Oak arrived in Ghana on Sunday and held their first training session at the Pobiman complex on Monday.