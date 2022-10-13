Harry Zakour calls for unity ahead of Hearts vs. ASR Bamako game

Sports News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Harry Zakour, a former CEO of Hearts of Oak has called for unity ahead of Hearts of Oak’s game against ASR Bamako.



The MTN FA Cup holders will take on ASR Bamako on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium. The first leg ended 3-0 and the performance of the Phobians angered the supporters.



Supporters of the club are currently not happy with how the club is presently been managed and also the performance of the team this season.



Harry Zakour urged the players to work hard and the entire club should be united as they try to overturn the 3-0 score.



“Losing three nil that is not the end of Accra Hearts of Oak I am praying to God the day they will come out on the 16th the boys will really fight hard. I hope by then if I am in town I will go to the stadium and watch them, halftime I can talk to them or do everything we have to do," he said on Peace FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"We have to work hard, unity is the best in everything if you don’t have unity it will not work. So lets pray to God everything will go well, if it doesn’t go well that is not the end of Accra Hearts of Oak we will still build the team,”