Harry Maguire accepts Isaac Adongo's apology, invites him to Old Trafford

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire has invited Isaac Adongo to Old Trafford after apologizing for comparing him to Ghana's Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Isaac Adongo who is the Member of Parliament for Bolga Central issued an apology for his previous comparison of Harry Maguire to Ghana's Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



During the 2024 budget debate on Tuesday, Adongo expressed regret for the comparison, noting that Maguire has turned the corner and become a transformational footballer, while Bawumia is now "roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand.



"Mr Speaker you remember that last year I was very quick to compare Dr Bawumia to Harry Maguire. Mr Speaker, I now apologize to Harry Maguire. Today, Harry Maguire has turned the corner and he is a transformational footballer. He is now scoring goals for Manchester United, and he is now a key player in Manchester but as for our Maguire (Bawumia), he is now roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand. Our economic Maguire now was able to get pensioners to leave their house and come and parade in the streets.“



Less than 24 hours after the video of Adongo went viral, Harry Maguire took to social media to respond to the apology.



The defender concluded his message by saying he that he hopes to see Adongo at Old Trafford soon.



“MP Isaac Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon,” Harry Maguire wrote on X.



Adongo's original comparison in 2022 involved criticizing Dr Bawumia's performance as the Head of the Economic Management Team, likening him to Maguire, who was perceived as a threat to his own team's defence, as he became notorious for scoring his own goals.





Adongo argued that Bawumia had become a risk to the economy, destroying its fundamentals.The MP highlighted Bawumia's initial reputation as an "economic wizard" before the NPP assumed office in 2017, praising him for managing foreign currency.However, Adongo claimed that once in a central economic role, Bawumia became a risk to the nation's economic goals.Adongo stated, "Our Economic Maguire is now tackling all the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them," during his remarks in parliament.JNA/DO