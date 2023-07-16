Harry Maguire Stripped of Man Utd Captaincy

Sports News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Source: goal.com

Harry Maguire has revealed that he has been stripped of the Manchester United captaincy after crunch talks with Erik Ten Hag.



Maguire initially inherited the armband at United following Ashley Young's departure to Inter in January 2020, just six months after he became the world's most expensive defender by moving to Old Trafford from Leicester City.



The 30-year-old was a fixture in the heart of the Red Devils' defence until Ten Hag's appointment as manager last year. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez moved ahead of Maguire in the squad pecking order in 2023-24, leading to huge question marks over his status as captain and long-term future at the club. Ten Hag has now informed Maguire that he will be changing captain ahead of the new season, which has left the defender "extremely disappointed".