Harrison Lartey apologizes to GBA

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

Former WBO Heavyweight boxer, Richard Nii Lartey Harrison has humbly apologized to the leaders of the Ghana Boxing Authority over some allegations levelled against the authority.



The boxer was also suspended for 5 years by the GBA for allegedly forging the signature of the General Secretary, Patrick Johnson ahead of a WBC bout in 2019 in the UK.



Harrison Lartey, who has turned over a new leaf apologized to the executives, fans, and promoters of Ghana Boxing during an interview on Accra based radio station, Amanie FM on Friday, 21st May 2021.



"I want to use this platform to officially apologize to the president, General secretary, boxing lovers and the entire boxing fraternity.



"I am deeply sorry for my past actions and I have really regretted it. I want to plead with the executives to forgive me and help me push to the top, he added.



"I have family, friends and even siblings who might be looking up to me for their future and it is up to me to lift up to expectations, so I am once again pleading with the Executives and everybody that got hurt by my actions to sincerely forgive me.



He, however, took the opportunity to urge upcoming boxers to heed advice in order to be successful in their field.



"There will always be fractions and misunderstandings between boxers and leaders (Promoters), but we the boxers must learn and listen to the leaders so that there will be success," he said.



Richard Nii Lartey Harrison, who started his career in 2013 has 18 bouts (14 Wins) to his credit, with a Knock out percentage of 61%.