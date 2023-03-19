Harrison Afful not satisfied despite Charlotte FC’s win over Orlando City

Sports News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Harrison Afful is not satisfied despite helping Charlotte FC to secure victory against Orlando City in the Major League Soccer.



The former Black Stars defender started and lasted 84 minutes as his outfit cruised to a 2-1 away victory at the Exploria Stadium.



Afful put up an impressive show, assisting one of his side two goals in the much-anticipated encounter on Saturday.



After the game, the experienced defender took to social media to express his dissatisfaction despite the win.



“Not satisfied, want more. ???????? @CharlotteFC” He tweeted.



The visitors shot into the lead through Enzo Copetti in the 26th-minute mark before Kerwin Vargas doubled his sides lead through Afful’s assist.



Orlando City pulled one back through Martin Ojeda who scored in the 57th minute to make it 2-1 at the end of the game.



The 36-year-old went into the books of the referee after picking a yellow card in the encounter.