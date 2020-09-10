Sports News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

'Hardworking' Kurt Okraku not an autocratic leader - GFA Exco member

Dr Tony Aubin, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association has debunked claims that President Kurt Okraku is running a one-man show at the FA.



Some personalities including Osei Kwaku Palmer has accused Kurt Okraku of taking unilateral decisions at the FA which has led to some members of the 12-man council being clueless about some of the issues.



The critics noted that Kurt is an autocratic person who makes no room for dissenting views.



But in an interview with Atinka FM, Tony Aubin said that democracy, not autocracy is what pertains at the FA.



He said that deliberations are held on various issues before conclusions are made.



“People mistake his demeanour to be arrogance but personally I haven’t seen that. At Exco meeting, nothing like that has happened. But the Exco level none of them is a pushover. Randy Abbey, Amoako and the other members are not pushovers. He has a style and I think everyone does but he hasn’t shown any autocratic tendencies”, he said on Atinka TV’s Kickoff programme.



Dr Aubyn also hailed praises on Kurt Okraku sacrificing his time and energy into ensuring that Ghana football resurrects.



He said that he has been wowed by Kurt Okraku’s work ethics.



“Kurt doesn’t sleep. There are certain periods I will be there and he will send a message asking me to take a look at something. He wants to change football so that history will remember him as the man who turned around the fortunes of Ghana football”, he said.





