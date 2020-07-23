Sports News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Hard work will earn you a Black Stars call-up - Stephen Ahorlu to players

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Stephen Ahorlu

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Stephen Ahorlu has urged players who dream of earning a call up to the national team to work hard in order to be spotted by coaches.



Players in recent times have blamed some authorities in the football fraternity of influencing call ups into the national team but Ahorlu thinks otherwise.



Ahorlu who was one of two local players in Ghana’s squad at the 2010 World Cup disclosed that he was handed a call up by Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac because he worked tirelessly while playing in the Ghana Premier League.



According to the former Heart of Lions captain, one had to be extremely good to get into the team because it was very difficult to earn a call-up.



“I worked extra minutes on my own after official training sessions and it really helped me in my playing days. That will also help the young ones if they want to succeed,” Stephen Ahorlu told Daily Graphic adding “Since hard work pays, they are not supposed to rely on their managers but rather dedicate enough time to sharpen their career.” Ahorlu recalled that a good relationship with his colleagues helped him shape his craft as a goalkeeper. He advised young players not to compete with their teammates but rather work for the collective good of the team when given the nod to join the national team.



“Although I met good keepers in the Black Stars, I had good working relations with Kingson and Agyei to help the cause of Ghana. I was not intimidated by their experience and skills as I was determined to help the nation,” the former Black Stars B goalkeeper said.



He added, “as a goalkeeper, your mind should always be on the field and planning how to avoid strikers’ craftiness; lack of concentration would make things difficult for you while keeping the post.”



Stephen Ahorlu who is now a goalkeeper’s trainer with Heart of Lions retired in 2015 after suffering a career-threatening injury in 2013. He was the 3rd choice goalkeeper for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup where the country came close to making it to the semis for the first time.





