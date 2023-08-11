Hard work will allow Crystal Palace stay at the top - Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew has emphasized that Crystal Palace needs to be consistent in their performances in the upcoming 2023/24 season.



Following a challenging start to the previous Premier League season under former manager Patrick Vieira, the club finished 11th under the guidance of Roy Hodgson.



Ayew, who experienced a resurgence upon Hodgson's return, netting three of his four goals for the season during that period, remains optimistic about the potential for hard work to yield significant results in the new season.



“We need to stay humble and keep on working hard because we know we have a lot of work to do if we want to be at the top,” he told the club’s website.



“We need to improve on certain aspects of the game and we know that demands time, but we’ll get there. The most important thing is to always put in performances and show that we’re building on what we did last season, and to continue playing strongly.”



Jordan Ayew will hope to contribute immensely to Crystal Palace's campaign as they begin their season opener against Sheffield United on Saturday.



