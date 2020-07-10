‘Hard work pays off’ - Kevin-Prince Boateng reacts to Besiktas win over Kasimpasa

Sports News of Friday, 10 July 2020
Kevin-Prince Boateng has taken to social media to express his satisfaction after scoring in Besiktas’ 3-2 win over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig on Thursday night.
The Black Eagles fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Kayserispor on Monday night. Boateng, however, came off the bench and provided the assist for Atiba Hutchinson’s goal.
The 33-year-old Ghana international started from the bench once again on Thursday and Besiktas took the lead via American winger Tyler Boyd after just six minutes.
Kasimpasa then temporarily seized the stage when Guinea forward Bengali-Fode Koita scored twice in the space of eight minutes to give the visitors a 2-1 lead heading into the half-time break.
Boateng came on in the 37th minute after Gokhan Gonul was taken out injured. The former Barcelona man then restored parity two minutes after the restart with the assist coming from former Sunderland winger Jermain Lens.
Guven Yalcin scored the winner in injury time for Besiktas’ third win since the restart of the Super Lig.
“Hard work pays off. Great team win,” Boateng posted on Twitter.
Hard work pays off ???? Great team win! #BJKvKAS @Besiktas #deligibiseverim ??????????????? pic.twitter.com/MzQHl44IzW— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) July 9, 2020
